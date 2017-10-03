This Pumpkin(!) Kat Von D Glimmer Veil Color Is Only Available for 48 Hours

Beauty junkies, you know the drill by now: the first week of every month, Kat Von D holds an “Everlasting Flash Sale.” For 48 hours only, the brand majorly discounts a beloved product. In the past, it’s been a great chance to stock up on new additions to Kat Von D’s line, or limited edition sets you can’t score anywhere else.

This October, you have the opportunity to get your hands on a never-before-seen metallic pumpkin shade of Glimmer Veil. Yes, PUMPKIN. Before we go off and celebrate this news Fall harvest party-style, we’ll give you the deets.

Image Source: NBC

This new hue is called Super Sonic, and it’s a metallic, orange-y gold with specks of blue and green for added oomph. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, this beauty will drop at Sephora. You’ll only have two days to scoop it up for $22.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Kat-Von-D-Everlasting-Flash-Sale-October-Glimmer-Veil-44103172

