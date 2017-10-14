This Is the Stupidest Mistake You Can Make at Trader Joe’s

It’s hard to go wrong at Trader Joe’s with so many solid and affordable options, but there is one mistake you could be making without even realizing it. If you’re not asking to try products before you buy them, you could end up wasting a lot of money on groceries in the long run. Yep, that’s right — Trader Joe’s has a “try before you buy” policy! In addition to its generous return policy, the store has a policy that allows customers to try just about anything that they’re unsure about buying. This includes snacks, produce, and ready-made foods like salads, sushi, and cheese.

I spoke to an employee at my local store and he confirmed that the only foods not included are raw or frozen foods (that require cooking) and alcohol (of course). This is not to say that you should be the annoying person who asks to try 20 things every time you shop there, but it means you should totally ask an employee to open up any new Trader Joe’s products you’re eyeing, like canned matcha tea or sweet sriracha bacon jerky. It’s not likely that your bill will be superhigh anyway, but this is another way to save money at Trader Joe’s, and honestly, it’s just another reason to love the store.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Trader-Joe-Try-Before-You-Buy-Policy-42042535

