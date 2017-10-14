This Haunting Performance of ’80s Classic “Take on Me” Moved an Audience to Tears

Why is it always the most unexpected song covers that hit you right in the gut with emotion? When the ’80s band A-Ha performed their iconic hit “Take on Me” for MTV Unplugged, the audience was moved to tears by the acoustic version — and you will be, too. Seriously, the video should come with a warning for your tear ducts, because you’ll feel yourself well up almost automatically as you listen to the hauntingly beautiful version, not to mention the chills you’ll feel. Give the video a watch and you’ll see what we mean.

