There’s No Way These New Shiny Vans Won’t Brighten Up Your Day

Vans and Opening Ceremony have collaborated multiple times with the successful Glitter Pack and Satin Pack collections. The latest limited-edition collection, called the Glossy Pack, features a high-shine glaze version of the Vans classic slip-on style. Each sneaker retails for $100 and comes in five electrifying colorways: orange, lemon, lime, black, and white. Have a look at the entire collection, which is available exclusively online and in Opening Ceremony stores now.

