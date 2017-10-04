There Are 13 Reasons Why You’ll Recognize Sam Smith’s New Boyfriend

On Tuesday, Sam Smith had quite the lovey-dovey day out with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn in NYC. The pair was spotted holding hands, cozying up together in a cafe, and even sharing a small kiss on the street. Brandon only just recently revealed his sexuality in an inspiring coming-out post that called out Australia’s ongoing conflict over gay marriage. Sam, on the other hand, just dropped a heartbreaking new single called “Too Good at Goodbyes,” which is the first track from his highly anticipated sophomore album. Just goes to show: Sam may be all about emptiness and heartbreak on the airwaves, but his love life is rather full.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Sam-Smith-Kissing-His-Boyfriend-Brandon-Flynn-NYC-44105072

Share

More Celebrity News: