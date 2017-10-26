The Walking Dead: Things Get Tense For Morgan in the Preview For Next Week’s Episode
Rick and the rest of his crew go into Negan’s compound guns blazing in The Walking Dead’s season eight premiere, but something goes a little haywire in the explosive aftermath. Morgan, Jesus, and Tara find themselves stuck behind a moat of hungry zombies in the sneak peek at episode two, and things certainly look tense. As usual, we can’t wait for next Sunday.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Walking-Dead-Season-8-Episode-2-Preview-44171296