The Royal Family’s Nurseries Have Been Over-the-Top Dreamy For Years

With the news of baby number three on its way for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, what better time to look back at that very unique childhood environment: the royal nursery! It is where the next generation of the family forge their earliest memories and is often the liveliest, most informal, and creative heart of any royal household. It is usually comprised of a whole suite of rooms that take up a whole floor and include a kitchen, playroom, and bedrooms for the little princes and princesses, their nannies, and protection officers. Over the years, it’s been offset by some very special al fresco additions, including the queen’s most glamorous Wendy House ever, William and Harry’s tree house, and George and Charlotte’s shepherd’s hut. It’s time to take a tour . . .

