The Perfect Playlist for Grown-Up Halloween Parties

The entire month of October is essentially a countdown to Halloween, so why not celebrate every day with some sweet and spooky tunes? We’ve put together a playlist for all your Halloween festivities, and it includes everything from classics like “Monster Mash” to radio-friendly pop tunes from Lady Gaga. After all, you don’t have to be a kid to love Halloween! Plus, you’ll need something to listen to while putting the final touches on your costume and pre-gaming for the big night. Bookmark this page or follow the playlist on Spotify.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Halloween-Music-Playlist-11639532

Share

More Celebrity News: