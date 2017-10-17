The Blade Runner 2049 Soundtrack Is Here to Keep Your Goosebumps Going Strong

The world of Blade Runner 2049 is somehow simultaneously terrifying and beautiful — and that’s thanks in large part to the film’s chilling soundtrack. No matter how you felt about the movie itself, its musical score has a certain goosebump-inducing quality to it that you’ll feel down to your very bones. If you, like so many others, aren’t ready to leave the film’s immersive sci-fi world quite yet, then just grab your headphones.

It’s doubtful that any soundtrack could make a balance between Elvis Presley and Mongolian throat-singing seem quite so natural, but that just speaks to the power of music in the immersive world created by Denis Villeneuve and Ridley Scott. Press “play” on the soundtrack playlist to experience the emotions of the film all over again, and don’t be surprised when you get the chills. With such a blend of futuristic and vintage tracks, there’s no way to avoid it.

“2049″ by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Sapper’s Tree” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Flight to LAPD” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Summer Wind” by Frank Sinatra

“Rain” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Wallace” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Memory” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Mesa” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Orphanage” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Furnace” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Someone Lived This” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Joi” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Pilot” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley and The Jordanaires

“One For My Baby (and One More For the Road)” by Frank Sinatra

“Hijack” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“That’s Why We Believe” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Her Eyes Were Green” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Sea Wall” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“All the Best Memories Are Hers” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Tears in the Rain” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Blade Runner” by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

“Almost Human” by Lauren Daigle

