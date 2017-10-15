The Best Freaking Grilled Chicken You’ll Ever Taste

Grilled chicken: it’s healthy but can also be uberboring. But not when you make it like Marcela Valladolid from the Food Network show The Kitchen. The Mexican-American chef adds just a few herbs like cilantro, parsley, and rosemary to lemon juice and olive oil to make the dish juicy and flavorful.

All you need is a bag to marinate the chicken in for two hours, some patience, and a grill to make this delectable recipe that’ll have you eating chicken every night for dinner.

Related:

19 Chicken and Avocado Recipes So Effing Good You’ll Just Lose It

20 Recipes That’ll Help You Stick to Your Healthy-Eating Goals

This Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Is the Healthy Lunch You’ve Been Looking For

Satisfy Your Taco Addiction With These 50+ Delicious Recipes

20 Paleta Recipes That’ll Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Lemon-Herb-Grilled-Chicken-Recipe-40952074

Share

More Celebrity News: