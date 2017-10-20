Taylor Swift Releases New Single ‘Gorgeous’

Taylor Swift is back at it again with new music — and this time, it’s gorgeous.

On Thursday, the Grammy winner, 27, surprised fans with a sneak peek of “Gorgeous,” the third track to be released off of her highly anticipated new album, Reputation. She later released the full song on iTunes and Spotify on Friday morning.

The new single starts with a child-like voice squeaking “Gorgeous” before delving into an electronic melody.

“Gorgeous” comes a little over a month after releasing her single “…Ready For It,” the follow-up to her scathing chart topper “Look What You Made Me Do” which was released in August and debuted it’s Easter egg-filled music video during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

In the last month, Swift has mostly stayed under the radar, although she has held private “secret session” listening parties for fans in London and at her home in Rhode Island to preview her new album. She even surprised one super-fan with a house visit along with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s younger brother Patrick and also announced that she’ll be launching a lifestyle app, “The Swift Life,” later this year.

Reputation drops Nov. 10 and is available for preorder now.

Via: http://people.com/music/taylor-swift-new-single-gorgeous/

