Surprise! The Bachelorette’s Peter Is Joining The Bachelor Winter Games

Although The Bachelorette fan favorite Peter Kraus didn’t become the next Bachelor, he’s definitely sticking with the franchise. The show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, announced via social media on Wednesday that Peter will be on The Bachelor Winter Games, the spinoff series set to air in February opposite NBC’s Olympics coverage. Based on The Bachelor Winter Games details we know so far, contestants will compete in Winter-themed athletic challenges while also (naturally) looking for love. Kraus, who hasn’t yet addressed the news, will be competing alongside fellow alums from the international Bachelor and Bachelorette series. In late September, Fleiss revealed that at least 12 nations will be represented among the contestants on the show. Who’s ready?!

