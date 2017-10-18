Sephora Is Offering Amazing Sales on Contour Kits and Highlighters — For Only 7 Days!

It’s Thursday, so you know what that means! Deal time at Sephora. Since the beauty retailer started its impressive weekly sale, we’ve yet to be disappointed. From brow shaping kits to leading products from brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Stila, and Tarte, each Thursday has only gotten better than the last. And this week is no different. If you’re looking for a limited-edition lip palette or a contour kit that can help you sculpt those dreamy cheekbones, here’s everything you can snag on deep discount at Sephora this week. Hurry up, because you know deals this good won’t last long.

