Screw Milk — Your Coffee Is Begging For This Flavored, Rum-Infused Cream

Step aside, RumChata — there’s a new creamy alcohol-infused drink in town, and it comes in the yummiest flavors ever. Wisconsin-based Tippy Cow makes its own line of “rum creams” that we’re itching to add to our morning cup o’ joe for that added pick-me-up . . . because sometimes just plain ol’ two-percent milk just doesn’t cut it. (No offense, Starbucks.)

Tippy Cow comes in four mouthwatering flavors — Chocolate, Shamrock Mint, Vanilla Soft Serve, and Orange Cream — each of which contains a whopping 14 percent alcohol-by-volume content. A splash of this liquefied heaven in your coffee may or may not get you buzzed, so we suggest sipping at your own risk if you choose to do so in the office. But coffee isn’t the only mixer for Tippy Cow, as these beverages are actually more versatile than you may think. We’re talkin’ boozy milkshakes, creamy cocktails, alcoholic hot chocolate, and more. Or, if you’re feeling crunched for time and want to quickly satisfy your sweet tooth, you could simply enjoy it on the rocks to let the flavor speak for itself.

So far, Tippy Cow hasn’t gotten much buzz online yet, but a few social media users have confirmed our inkling that these drinks are to die for. One Instagram user who excitedly shared a snap of their bottle of Orange Cream Tippy Cow noted that it tasted like “liquid ice cream,” while another described hers as “dessert in a cup.” Um, sign us up!

It’s a tad tricky to get our hands on a formal list of exactly where Tippy Cow is sold, but from what we can tell after doing some Instagram creeping, a few stores throughout California, Kansas, Texas, and Wisconsin sell the 750-milliliter bottles and smaller variety packs. It also looks like a few online retailers sell some of the flavors as well. We’ve reached out to Tippy Cow for more details on nationwide availability and will update this post with any new information when we get it.

