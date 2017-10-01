What better way to celebrate a job well done than with a kiss! Prince Harry couldn’t keep his hands, well lips, to himself as he closed out the Invictus Games, a weeklong Paralympic event he created, on Saturday night.

The post Prince Harry Kisses Meghan Markle While Hanging Out With Her Mom At Invictus Games Closing Ceremony appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/prince-harry-kiss-meghan-markle-hanging-out-with-mom/

Share

More Celebrity News: