Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Kisses ‘My Love’ Tristan Thompson After Offering Relationship Advice

As she prepares for motherhood, Khloé Kardashian is sharing the secret to her successful relationship.

The reality star — who is expecting her first child with basketball player Tristan Thompson — gave romantic advice on her website Monday.

“I think with any relationship the key is to always have respect for one another. There are no winners in fighting. If you win, that means your partner loses, so that’s not really a win for you, is it? Be the one to change first. While it takes two to couple up, it takes only one to make things a whole lot better,” she said. “No matter how old or new a relationship is, I believe in always praising your partner for the good that they bring and add to your life. It’s so easy to focus on the negative, but once you start criticizing one another, it’s really hard to get out of that rut.”

She also confirmed that opposites attract — and can actually be healthy.

“I think keeping your own circle of friends, along with your own hobbies and interests, will only make your relationship stronger, because you’re still doing your own thing,” she said.

Kardashian, 33, also posted a vacation picture of herself kissing Thompson, 26, calling him “my love” in the Instagram caption.

Though she isn’t showing any baby bump, the photo is likely old — perhaps from the couple’s February trip to Jamaica. (They’ve been nesting in Cleveland during the NBA season.)

Speaking of advice, Scott Disick — the father of her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s three children — recently admitted the Good American designer doesn’t need any parenting tips from her famous family.

“I feel like all of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity, or one block over, that everybody’s kind of there for each other,” he told E! News. “Everybody’s so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/pregnant-khloe-kardashian-kisses-my-love-tristan-thompson/

