Pizza Zoo, the Day Party for Grown-Ups, Offers Limitless Slices and Booze

Four New Yorkers have created an experience that’s both reminiscent of childhood fun, but caters to an adult appetite: alcohol and endless amounts of pizza.

Yes, you heard that right: Unlimited carb-filled fun and booze.

Nicolas Ortiz, Tim Williams, Jose Maldonado and Ellis Michilena hosted a pizza party with 50 friends that was such a hit it became the blueprint for a business, Pizza Zoo, which now has a robust social media following and attracts more than 2000 attendees.

“It was a passion that eventually turned into a business,” Ortiz said to People Chica. “For a long time, it wasn’t a business. It was what we did to have fun.”

The Pizza Zoo creators credit their growing ticket sales to the power of social media. The four entrepreneurs use their online platforms to connect with their followers by reading and responding to fan-posts and releasing unique promotions. Their promos include specific themes and funny trailers based on television shows and movies, such as Ghostbusters, Game of Thrones and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The crew also attribute the growing appeal of their party to its inclusivity, which they say makes them stand out from other day parties. “You come to Pizza Zoo and everyone is treated the same,” Michilena said, including big-name celebrities. Williams adds that their social gathering will remain down-to-earth: “We thrive on doing something that’s different. It’s not bottle service. It’s not VIP.”

As much as they enjoyed seeing Pizza Zoo land at beloved Webster Hall in New York City before the venue shut its doors, the group hopes to see their parties evolve into something even bigger. “We want to find out what the ceiling would be, whether it’s a tour, a festival or a pizza shop,” Maldonado said. “When you see all those people having a great time with something we created, it’s kind of hard to not want to top that experience.”

Learn more about Pizza Zoo and their upcoming Halloween party at pizzazoo.eventbrite.com.

Via: http://people.com/chica/pizza-zoo-adult-party-unlimited-alcohol-pizza/

