Pink’s Most Savage Quotes About Love Will Make You Say, “Same”

Pink and Carey Hart are one of our favorite celebrity couples, and not just because they have a cute family, but because they’re incredibly honest when it comes to their relationship. The couple, who tied the knot back in January of 2006, has been vocal about taking “breaks” from each other, and Pink even recently admitted that she sometimes wants to stab her husband with a fork (TBH, we’ve all probably felt the same desire at least once in our lives). Keep reading for a look at all the times Pink got real about her and Carey’s romance.

On their rollercoaster relationship: “I just try to laugh as much as possible. And we go through moments where he’s helping me off the ledge and telling me things that only he could tell me because he’s known me that long. And then the next day I want to stab him with a fork. And honestly I look at him and I think, ‘I’ve never liked you at all, there’s nothing I like about you, I’ve never liked you, I’ll never like you again.’ And then five minutes later I’m like, ‘You look really good in those jeans.’ Being with the same person for a really long time — we’re going on 16, 17 years now and we’ve grown up together — and it’s work. But it’s beautiful, it’s worth it, otherwise we wouldn’t do it.”

On accepting that things are good with Carey: “Accept that it’s good? Are things ever good? I don’t believe that exists. Long-term relationships are an everyday choice. It’s harder to be in a marriage than it is to bounce from one relationship to the next. We’re good because we communicate and we’ve grown up together, not because we don’t fight.”

On one of her breakups from Carey: “There’s something about breaking up with someone — you just look hotter than you ever did before. I will never look as good as I did those six months after we broke up. Never!”

On marriage being a 100 percent commitment: “You can’t have one foot in and one foot out. You have to dive in and be willing to be executed at the stake for the love you want.”

On fighting being healthy for a relationship: “I think it’s really bad when a couple retreats to their sides of the dinner table and have nothing to say to each other. So there have been times where I’m like, ‘As long as I can get Carey to bite, even if he’s angry, [it means he] still cares.’ When you become silent and give up, you’re doomed. We did that [in 2008]. We became silent, and we broke up.”

On their sex life: “You’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. ‘Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?’ Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

