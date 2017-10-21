Pink Reveals Former Frenemy Christina Aguilera Once Tried to Punch Her at a Club

Pink and Christina Aguilera may have recently put their feud to rest, but their beef was once so bad that Christina actually tried to punch Pink at a club. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, the “What About Us” singer opened up about what went wrong with their relationship after they collaborated on “Lady Marmalade” in 2001. “We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha,” Pink explained during Andy Cohen’s “Plead the Fifth” segment. “Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious!”

Christina and Pink allegedly clashed over who would sing the high notes on “Lady Marmalade,” but Pink insists they are fine now. “She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny; I laughed. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years.” She also hinted at a possible upcoming collaboration with Christina, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

