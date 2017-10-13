Pink Opens Up About Married Life with Carey Hart: ‘You’ll Go Through Times When You Haven’t Had Sex in a Year’

No marriage is “F—in’ Perfect” — just ask Pink.

The “What About Us” singer opened up to The Guardian about the ups and downs she’s faced in her 11-year marriage to Carey Hart.

“There are moments where I look at and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” Pink, 38, told the U.K. paper about her motocross racer husband, 42, with whom she shares daughter Willow, 6, and 9-month-old son Jameson.

“And then I’ll look at him and go: ‘I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s—t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again,” the singer — who on Friday released Beautiful Trauma, her triumphant seventh LP — added of their relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Explains Why Her Daughter Is Way Cooler Than Her

The MTV Video Vanguard honoree and Hart have weathered their fair share of public drama. In 2008, they announced their separation — which fueled her emotional breakup album Funhouse — but the pair reconciled the following year.

“Then two weeks later I’m like, ‘Things are going so good, you guys.’ Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?” Pink said. “Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

Pink (born Alecia Moore) noted that her relationship — and motherhood — have shifted her perspective. And her life has come full-circle, having gone from druggie teen to empowering mother and pop star.

“Other people’s parents wouldn’t let me come over when I was a kid,” she said. “I was the s–thead. No one wanted their kid anywhere near me. I was the runaway, I was the f–k-up, I was the one that had the mouth, I was always in trouble. And now, moms are like: ‘I love that my daughter loves you.’ How the world turns.”

Pink’s new album, Beautiful Trauma, is out now.

Via: http://people.com/music/pink-carey-hart-married-life-havent-had-sex-in-a-year/

Share

More Celebrity News: