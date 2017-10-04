Our Affordable Obsession of the Day: A $50 Velvet Belt Bag

Whether you call it a fanny pack, bum bag or belt bag there’s no denying that A-listers and designers have given this once-dowdy bag a major makeover. Seen on and off runways during fashion month, it seems the ’70s style belt bag has quickly become the “it” bag of the fall season. No matter if you wear it around your waist, across your chest or over your shoulder (both Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid push the belt bag’s boundaries that way) you’re going to up your cool-factor in every way.

We love this hands-free style from Herschel Supply Co. not only because it’s burgundy and velvet – two of the hottest trends for fall – but it’s only $50 so you don’t have to feel bad about giving the potentially tricky trend a try! Wear it around your waist with a checked boyfriend blazer and high waist jeans (added bonus if it actually holds your pants up!) or as a crossbody with a pretty, floral maxi.

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Velvet Fifteen Fanny Pack, $50; shopbop.com

Via: http://people.com/style/affordable-obsession-of-the-day-velvet-belt-bag/

