OMG! Huda Beauty’s Foundation Line Is Almost Here — but You Can Win It First

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

It’s always particularly exciting when a buzzy beauty product winds up on Sephora’s website with the “Coming Soon” tab, and Huda Beauty’s Faux Filter Foundation is the latest launch to do that. Since this foundation is a project the brand has worked on for about two years, it’s safe to say there is a lot of hype surrounding its Oct. 13 release date. Until the drop, we have some exciting news about swatches and how you can score Faux Filter for free.

Back in July, Huda Kattan wrote on her blog that she’s “always been obsessed with skin tones.” In the name of inclusion, Huda admitted to color-matching just about everyone she came in contact with, and the result is 30 gorgeous hues.

Sure, that’s 10 fewer than Fenty, but Huda has assured her fans that the goal of this line is to “embrace and celebrate all skin tones — from the very fair to rich and deep skin tones, beiges, olives, and golden shades.” It’s also worth noting that both Fenty and Huda Beauty spent years perfecting their foundation lines, so a lot of hard work was put into both collections.

To celebrate the impending launch date, Huda Beauty has announced an Instagram contest that gives 30 people free foundation.

If you want to try your hand at winning Faux Filter, be sure to follow Huda Beauty and Shop Huda Beauty on Instagram (if you’re a fan, you probably already do!). After that, “like” and repost this photo of models rocking their foundation shades, and tag your friends in the comments of Huda’s original post, making sure to use the hashtag #hudabeautygiveaway.

Then, sit back, relax, and await the possibility of free makeup! And if you don’t win, don’t despair — just be sure to set an alert for Oct. 13, when you can shop Huda Beauty Faux Filter Foundation ($40) to your heart’s content.

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Huda-Beauty-Faux-Filter-Foundation-Swatches-44106701

Share

More Celebrity News: