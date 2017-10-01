Oh Fudge! Flake Salt and Tahini Dress Up This Beloved Candy Recipe

Easily made in large batches and in a short amount of time, fudge is one of those classic, crowd-pleasing desserts. And while little is better than a piece of chocolate fudge melting in your mouth, there comes a time when upping the ante on the flavor profile is necessary. This chocolate tahini fudge, from Desserts ($35) by the editors of Food & Wine, does just that. The creaminess of the chocolate is complemented by a roasted sesame flavor, which feels a bit luxurious. Topped with sea salt, this may become your new go-to dessert.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Chocolate-Tahini-Fudge-Recipe-44033555

Share

More Celebrity News: