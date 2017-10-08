Of Course Only Chanel Would Be Able to Make PVC Boots Look Ultrachic

Remember when Topshop tried to make clear-knee mom jeans a thing? While we scoffed at the idea at first, Chanel found a way to take the PVC trend to a whole new level. For the brand’s 2018 collection, Karl Lagerfeld gave us an array of plastic hats, boots, gloves, and raincoats that were shockingly wearable. (Yes, you read that right.) While we’re not sure whether this was Karl’s way of commenting on the current climate-change issue, one thing’s for sure, we’re certainly going to be seeing a whole lot of this trend come Spring. Keep reading to have a closer look at some of the standout pieces.

