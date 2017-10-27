Nikki Bella Reveals She and John Cena Want a Black-Tie Wedding: ‘It’s a Massive Celebration’

She is used to the bright lights and over-the-top world of wrestling, so Nikki Bella is not about to have a low key wedding.

The model and professional wrestler revealed more details about her upcoming wedding to John Cena on Access Hollywood Thursday, including the type of ceremony the couple will have.

“We want a black-tie wedding,” she said.

Nikki, who was accompanied by her sister Brie Bella, also shared where she got inspiration for a few of the things that would grace her wedding ceremony and party.

“When I saw Kate Moss’ champagne tower from her wedding, I was like, ‘Okay, check, I want that,’” she said. “I want fireworks.”

Brie cut in: “I didn’t know you wanted fireworks!”

“Who wouldn’t want fireworks? Are you serious? Do you understand how long I waited for this?” Nikki said, holding up her wedding ring. “This is, like, a massive celebration.”

Nikki told reporters Monday night that the couple had changed the date and location of their wedding due to their “schedules.”

She added on Access Hollywood that the wedding would actually be held sooner than originally planned. When asked by co-host Natalie Morales what season their nuptials would be on, Nikki resisted saying too much.

FROM PeopleNow: WWE Superstar Nikki Bella Talks Wedding Details & Her “Bridezilla” Moment!

“It is not winter nor summer,” Nikki said.

“Is it a destination wedding?” Morales asked, to which Nikki replied, “Maybe.”

The WWE superstar revealed to PeopleNow in August that her wedding dress was by Marchesa. The fashion brand is run by the embattled Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife, Georgina Chapman.

When asked about the connection, Nikki said the dress she chose was the one.

“With that dress, for me, it was just so perfect,” she said.

“And you got it a while ago,” Bella said, adding that her sister “literally” got her dress right after Cena proposed.

“It’s Grace Kelly,” Nikki said, referencing to the style of her wedding dress.

“She looks insane,” Brie added. “It’s a classic.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/nikki-bella-reveals-she-and-john-cena-want-a-black-tie-wedding-as-she-spills-more-details-about-their-big-day/

