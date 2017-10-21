Need Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas? Look No Further Than Lili Reinhart’s Instagram
As massive fans of Riverdale, we’re used to seeing Lili Reinhart as the sweet and bubbly Betty Cooper, but the actress actually has a very dark side . . . well, when it comes to Halloween. If you scroll back through Lili’s Instagram, you’ll quickly see that she’s incredibly talented at creepy and special-effects makeup. From zombies to skeletons to creepy clown monsters, she brings her A game with her costumes every Halloween, and we really can’t wait to see what she does this year. If you’re in need of some last-minute inspiration for your costume, keep reading to see 25 of Lili’s creepy and creative looks over the years.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Lili-Reinhart-Halloween-Costumes-44165969