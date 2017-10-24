Nashville star Clare Bowen is a married woman! The actress, 33, said “I do” to her longtime boyfriend Brandon Robert Young in a romantic ceremony at the Cedar Hill Refuge in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Clare and Brandon have been engaged since December 2015, when Brandon proposed while onstage at The Grand Ole Opry. However, they put their wedding plans on hold after Clare’s brother was diagnosed with cancer. In January, her brother was in remission and the duo began planning again. “It’s going like wildfire,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. 10 months later, she and Brandon were finally able to say “I do!” Click through to see the sweet photos leading up to their romantic wedding weekend.

The post ‘Nashville’ Star Clare Bowen Marries Brandon Robert Young — See The GORGEOUS Pics! appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/nashville-clare-bowen-marries-brandon-robert-young-wedding-pics/

Share

More Celebrity News: