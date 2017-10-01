Moscow Mule Gummy Bears Are Here to Spice Up Your Snack Life

Following the Champagne and Rosé gummy bear craze, one candy company is getting in on the trend with gummy bears inspired by another beloved beverage: the moscow mule. To celebrate the start of Fall, Project 7 introduced its new Moscow Mule Gourmet Gummies and Sour Caramel Apple Gourmet Gummies, both of which are available at Target.

We know what you’re probably thinking, and no, the Moscow Mule Gourmet Gummies do not contain actual alcohol. They are, however, made with organic sweeteners and no artificial flavors. According to one person who tried them, the gummy bears are really good and taste like the real thing. “The taste is pure lime and mint, a bit tangy,” they wrote on Instagram. We’ll cheers to that!

43983615

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Project-7-Moscow-Mule-Gummy-Bears-44070194

Share

More Celebrity News: