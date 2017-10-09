Miley Cyrus Morphs Into Godmother Dolly Parton With This “Islands in the Stream” Cover
Dolly Parton, is that you? While appearing on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Miley Cyrus morphed into her iconic godmother with a cover of “Islands in the Stream.” Cyrus was joined by host Jimmy Fallon for the duet, and both went all the way to ensure their performance was a pitch-perfect re-creation of Parton’s 1983 Grammy performance with Kenny Rogers (and by that we mean some incredible ’80s-era wigs). It was the perfect follow up to Cyrus’s touching tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims, which she performed with Adam Sandler on Monday.
