Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn Battle It Out on The Price Is Right

Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Mila Kunis, come on down!

The stars of A Bad Moms Christmas competed on The Price Is Right, striving to win together in an upcoming episode of the long-running game show.

“When you start to think all hope is lost for 2017, remember there’s always Price is Right. #Mila2020#badmomsxmas #priceisright @therealpriceisright,” Bell, 37, wrote in the caption of a video she shared Friday.

Kunis, 34, spins the wheel, hoping for a better outcome than the $95 that costar Hahn, 44, won before her.

“This isn’t gonna happen!” Kunis said, before spinning the wheel, which landed at an incredible $1.

Jumping up and down in excitement, Kunis couldn’t help but be overcome, saying “Woo! I’m getting emotional!”

“Mom! Hey! Look! I made it! I’m on The Price Is Right!” she added.

The actresses joined the show’s host, Drew Carey, surprising fans and getting plenty of laughs for their antics.

“We don’t mean to be rude, Drew ,” Hahn told the show’s host. “But, it’s time to get out of the way.”

“Because the Bad Moms are here!” Bell said.

“And we’re taking over!” Kunis added.

Carey had nothing but warm words for the actresses’ appearance, saying their chemistry was spectacular.

“They were great! We had so much fun having them here, they had so much good energy,” Carey said.

The stars of the upcoming A Bad Moms Christmas enjoyed their time on set, and couldn’t stop raving about the opportunity to host the well-known game show.

“This is magical,” Kunis said, with Hahn adding, “It was very, very trippy and amazing. I cannot believe the energy that the audience had for that amount of time!”

Carey appeared excited about his co-hosts, saying, “I didn’t give them any advice. They just came out and were their usual fun selves. They were so happy and smiley. You could tell they were friends, which really makes a difference to me.”

The Price Is Right episode with A Bad Moms Christmas costars airs Monday, Oct. 30. (Check local listings.)

A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters Nov. 1.

Via: http://people.com/movies/bad-moms-take-over-the-price-is-right/

