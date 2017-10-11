Matt Damon Goes For Laughs on Jimmy Kimmel Making No Mention of Harvey Weinstein or Allegations He Supported Mogul Tweet cgadmin

View all posts by cgadmin →

Matt Damon crashed Chris Hemsworth‘s interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night just hours after denying allegations that he had helped end a story about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct in 2004.

During Hemsworth’s segment, held just before the premier of his Marvel film Thor:Ragnorak, Damon slowly popped his head in view of the camera next to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and the film’s director Taika Waititi, in the backstage area of the show.

As the crowd began to scream and applaud, Kimmel joked, saying, “It’s the mighty Thor not the muddy bore, so maybe take a walk!”

“I’m so sorry,” Kimmel continued, speaking to Ruffalo and Waititi. “He’s not supposed to go into the guest rooms. He has his own area that he’s supposed to stay in.”

“I even have snacks in here,” Damon, 47, said, joking.

Hemsworth, 34, insisted that he didn’t invite Damon, saying, “I mean, I’m friends with him, but —”

“Why are you friends with him?” Kimmel asked.

“I feel sorry for him” Hemsworth joked. “He has nothing, he has nothing. I saw a friend in need and I just thought to extend a handshake.”

RELATED VIDEO: Matt Damon Denies He Helped Bury Earlier Expose About Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Am Not the Story’

He added that he and Damon often get their families together for vacations.

Damon took his antics up a notch, “hacking” into the big screen behind Kimmel and Hemsworth and stealing the spotlight.

“I’m on the show,” Damon said. “I hacked into the system.”

The lighthearted segment comes after Damon said he didn’t help kill a story about Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior over a decade ago.

In an interview with Deadline, the actor promised to “be vigilant” in outing sexual misconduct when he sees it.

The Oscar winner insisted he “would never, ever, ever try to kill a story like that. I just wouldn’t. It’s not something I would do, for anybody.”

Amid the mounting revelations of sexual harassment or abuse against Weinstein, The Wrap founder Sharon Waxman on Sunday claimed Damon and Russell Crowe meddled in a 2004 story she was writing for the New York Times about behavior by Weinstein and the the-head of Miramax Italy, Fabrizio Lombardo. Waxman claimed Damon and Crowe called her “directly” to vouch for Lombardo. Her story was ultimately killed by the NYT.

Damon confirmed the call with Waxman to Deadline, but said Weinstein only told him that Waxman was writing a negative story about Lombardo and asked him to vouch for Lombardo professionally.

“I’m sure I mentioned to her that I didn’t know anything about the rest of her piece, because I didn’t,” Damon told Deadline. “And I still don’t know anything about that and Fabrizio. My experience with him was all above board and that’s what I told her.”

After the Deadline interview was published, Waxman tweeted that she endorses Damon’s statement.

“I am not the story here. The story is these women and what happened to them,’ Damon said.

On Tuesday, The New Yorker revealed — among 13 different women’s accounts of alleged sexual harassment, assault or rape — that Weinstein allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on Italian actress Asia Argento two decades ago. Actresses Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette also claimed that after rejecting Weinstein’s unwanted advances, they were removed from or kept from being hired for projects.

Also on Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment.

In a New York Times report last week, eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against Weinstein, accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

In response to the lengthy allegations made against Weinstein in the New Yorker piece, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

On Tuesday multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Weinstein plans to enter a residential treatment facility.

Via: http://people.com/movies/matt-damon-jimmy-kimmel-doesnt-mention-weinstein/

Share

More Celebrity News: