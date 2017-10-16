Mary-Kate Olsen’s Bringing Back the Sneakers You Used to Wear to the Playground

It’s probably been awhile since you wore velcro sneakers, but Mary-Kate Olsen is about to prove the style isn’t over. She attended the Take Home a Nude Art party in NYC and for the occasion, wore a black buttoned coat with a contrast lace trim. A silver medallion necklace peeked out from under her jacket.

For Mary-Kate’s choice of footwear, she skipped heels in favor of something more comfy: a pair of white velcro sneakers by Alexander McQueen. The exaggerated velcro straps added a dash of sportiness to her outfit and served as a nostalgic reminder of our childhood. Selena Gomez recently wore a similar pair of shoes, reminding us that there’s no age limit when it comes to rocking velcro. After seeing Mary-Kate’s cool shoes, you too will likely want a pair, so shop the exact version along with similar options ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Mary-Kate-Olsen-Wearing-Alexander-McQueen-Velcro-Sneakers-44136640

