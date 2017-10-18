Los Angeles City Attorney Asks Harvey Weinstein’s Alleged Victims to Come Forward: ‘We Will Prosecute’

Los Angeles authorities could seek criminal charges against Harvey Weinstein.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer asked any women who believes they were sexually assaulted by Weinstein to come forward and speak to police in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault made against the Hollywood producer.

“The Weinstein allegations have placed a bright spotlight on sexual harassment and sexual abuse, especially in the workplace,” Feuer said in a statement. “As brave victims come forward, others have been encouraged to do the same. And our nation must now confront these significant issues in a profound way.”

Feuer pointed out that the allegations were “not just a Hollywood thing — it’s a workplace thing, arising all too often in virtually every industry.”

“From our prosecutions in this area, I know it takes tremendous courage for women and men to share often intimate details of sexual harassment or abuse,” he continued. “We know this is not just a Hollywood thing—it’s a workplace thing, arising all too often in virtually every industry.”

“Indeed, while most people don’t work in the entertainment industry, victims of sexual harassment and abuse share many of the very same concerns we’ve heard about in recent days: Will my job be on the line if I say something? Will I be publicly humiliated? Will anyone believe me — and will anyone stand up for me?” he added.

“I am here to say we will. We take allegations like these very seriously, and where the facts support conviction, we will prosecute,” Feuer continued. “I’m very pleased that LAPD recently issued a call for alleged victims to come forward so LAPD can investigate. Please come forward so that your cases — and justice — can be pursued.”

The NYPD launched a criminal investigation into an assault allegation made against Weinstein a week ago. The department is looking into claims that the embattled producer sexually assaulted a victim in 2004, a police spokesperson told PEOPLE.

While officials would not release additional information on the alleged assault or the investigation, Lucia Stoller — now Lucia Evans — told The New Yorker that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.

“I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him,” she told the magazine. “He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.”

In response to several allegations made against Weinstein, including Evans’, in The New Yorker article, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

A police official told PEOPLE that the NYPD is also “conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter.”

“No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS,” the spokesperson added.

The news of the LAPD’s investigation comes as Weinstein resigned from his position on the board of The Weinstein Company on Tuesday.

Via: http://people.com/movies/la-city-attorney-seeking-to-prosecute-harvey-weinstein/

