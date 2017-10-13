Lauren Conrad is clearly falling in love with her little man more and more each day.

The Hills alum shared an adorable photo of son Liam James on Thursday as the 3-month-old visited his first pumpkin patch.

Conrad, 31, dressed up her baby boy in a lamb costume, making their excursion to find the perfect pumpkin even cuter.

And Liam is not the only theme dresser in the family, with the designer getting into the fall spirit by wearing an orange top that matched the seasonal squashes.

“This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today ,” Conrad captioned the mother and son snap.

Aside from hitting the pumpkin patch, Conrad – who shares Liam with husband William Tell – has been busy recently launching her autumn range for her LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl’s Runway collection.

Her collection is now size-inclusive, which the star told PEOPLE is very important to her.

“It was just waiting until we had the opportunity , ” she told PEOPLE at a party for the launch. “I was really excited to do it with this collection because I wanted to do it in a big way, and not just sort of introduce it with any collection. I thought that it would be fun to do it in a way where we can celebrate.”

Via: http://people.com/babies/lauren-conrad-takes-her-little-lamb-liam-to-his-first-pumpkin-patch/

