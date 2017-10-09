Lady Gaga’s Tribute to Her Late Friend on Her Birthday Is So Sweet, It Hurts

Lady Gaga’s best friend Sonja Durham lost her battle with breast cancer in May, and the singer recently honored her late friend on what would’ve been her 42nd birthday. On Oct. 7, Gaga took to social media to show her Little Monsters how she’d be celebrating with her boyfriend, Christian Carino. “After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from @oscardelarenta,” she wrote on Instagram. “Sonja would want us to celebrate her birthday. So we are. Dressed in pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness.”

In addition to sharing a photo from Sonja’s wedding months before her death, the singer also revealed an incredibly special way that she stays connected to her friend. “I wear some of @sonjad7777 Sonja’s ashes around my neck in a black pearl given to me by her husband & widower @viegitane007 André Dubois,” she wrote. “My extended family @angiepontani, mother of my godchild Sissy and wife of @briannewmanny my buddy I’ve played jazz with in NY for over ten years told us she had a dream. That we could talk to Sonja through her pearls. And I will Sonja. I Will. Happy Birthday. I love you.”

Read on to see Lady Gaga’s tributes to Sonja on her birthday, and prepare to weep over the throwback video she shared of them listening to “Grigio Girls,” which Gaga wrote about her friend’s battle in 2016.

