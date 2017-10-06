Kim Zolciak-Biermann ‘Fantasizes’ About Having Another Child with Husband Kroy: ‘I Have Baby Fever So Bad’

For Kim, another baby may be tardy to the Zolciak-Biermann party.

The Don’t Be Tardy star and returning Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member confessed she’s got baby fever during her appearance with husband Kroy Biermann on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday, which was pre-recorded prior to her feud with costar NeNe Leakes.

“I have baby fever so bad,” the mother of six, 39, shared as Kroy said, “Never say never.”

Though the NFL player, 32, underwent a vasectomy in January 2014, his wife shared the medical procedure is “easy to fix.”

“I want another boy, really bad,” Zolciak-Biermann said about missing “breastfeeding and snuggling” a newborn. “I fantasize about it but I’m happy with what we have,” she added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The couple is already parents to daughters Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, and Kaia, 3, as well as sons KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and Kane, 3.

“He’s raised little men. Every Monday night, the garbage they take out – all three of the boys. They treat me like a queen – all three of the boys. He’s an incredible dad,” Zolciak-Biermann gushed of her husband’s parenting skills.

While the father of six is the disciplinarian out of the two, he complimented on his wife’s maternal side.

“They’re sensitive, they’re in touch with their emotions, they communicate very well. They express their feelings very well. All that comes from her,” Biermann said.

Don’t Be Tardy‘s double episode season 6 premiere airs Oct. 6 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Nov. 5 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

Via: http://people.com/babies/kim-zolciak-biermann-fantasizes-about-another-baby-with-husband-kroy-baby-fever/

Share

More Celebrity News: