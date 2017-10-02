Kendall Jenner Sobs Over Pepsi Controversy as Kim Kardashian Coaches Her Through Her ‘First Scandal’

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is back.

On Sunday’s season 14 premiere, Kendall Jenner was forced to face the backlash from her controversial Pepsi commercial, while Khloé Kardashian gave her family a glimpse into her increasingly serious relationship — and life in Cleveland — with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“For the past eight months, I have been basically bicoastal,” said Khloé, 33, explaining that whenever Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson, 26, is on the road, she heads back to work in Los Angeles, then returns to Cleveland to be with him the rest of the time.

“It is grueling,” she confessed. “But I like being in Cleveland — it’s a much simpler life, and I actually love it and crave it. I go to a lot of basketball games. It’s very like my old life.”

Khloé decided to bring sisters Kim and Kourtney, as well as their friends Stephanie Shepherd, Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq, to Cleveland for the weekend. After showing them around the city, it quickly became obvious that Khloé had pretty much moved there — though she played coy when asked when she wants to have a baby with her NBA star beau. (As PEOPLE confirmed last week, she’s expecting her first child with Thompson next year.)

“I mean, I really don’t know,” she said. “I honestly wish we could just be together. When you make plans, God laughs.”

(Kourtney, on the other hand, admitted she wasn’t opposing to expanding her family with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: “I feel like I would if the situation was right,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean, like, tomorrow, guys. So don’t get any ideas.”)

“This is like, official. I knew you had stuff here, but …” says Kim, 36, admitting that she and Kourtney, 37, were “surprised by how moved in Khloé is” into Thompson’s home.

“It was like, a big realization,” Kim said. “Khloé lives in Cleveland practically, and she’s not rushing to come home anytime soon.”

“We really do miss Khloé, and just knowing that so much of her life is here in Cleveland is hard to accept,” she added. “I’m definitely sad that Khloé is gone, but she and Tristan are really cute together. She’s got a good crew over there. She’s got a good support system.”

“It’s bittersweet,” Kourtney acknowledged . “It’s just sad that she’s definitely not coming back anytime soon. … But we’re all living our lives and doing our own thing, so let her live hers.”

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Kendall was still reeling from her April protest-themed Pepsi commercial, which the company pulled days later after being accused of trivializing the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Kendall did a commercial and basically caused a huge controversy,” Khloé said. “It sucks, because she’s been taking the blame for it all. Kendall tries really hard to be socially conscious and aware of the jobs that she takes … so it weighs really heavy on her heart. Her intent is never to disrespect or offend anybody.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kathy Griffin Shows Her Neighbor Kim Kardashian Her Portrait from Erik Menendez

Kendall’s scandal intersected with ongoing issues the family was having with Caitlyn Jenner over her then-unreleased memoir, The Secrets of My Life. After finding out that Caitlyn, 67, had undergone sex reassignment surgery by reading it in the news, the Kardashian sisters were shocked — as was Caitlyn’s ex-wife Kris Jenner, who broke down in tears, confessing that she always feels like she’s “the last to find anything out.”

But perhaps the most angry was Kim, who slammed her former stepfather for sending her a copy of the book to review before publication — but with several chapters missing, including one that claimed the late Robert Kardashian Sr. once implied he thought his friend O.J. Simpson was guilty of having killed wife Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ron Goldman — despite having served as the NFL star’s defense attorney in his 1994 murder trial.

“Dad so believed in him,” Kim insisted. “It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book, and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it, but don’t worry, it’s nothing about you.’ So she lied to me, because that is about me, if it’s about our dad.”

“I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” she told her sisters. “But she is a liar. She is not a good person.”

“My relationship with Caitlyn was strained,” she said later. “I was just trying to be respectful. But if you talk about my dad, I will cut you.”

“It’s not because of your that’s not why I’m not talking to you,” Khloé said. “I’m not talking to you because you’re a bad, mean person.”

“The personality just doesn’t vibe with ours,” Kourtney added.

And Kendall experienced some tension of her own with her father, who embarked on a book tour to promote her memoir — and despite having been asked by both Kendall and Kim not to discuss her daughter’s Pepsi commercial, ended up telling the media that Kendall had seen the script beforehand and approved it, which Kendall adamantly denied.

“Caitlyn is known for saying all the wrong things,” Kim sad.

“I trusted everyone, I trusted the team,” Kendall insisted. “After I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. … I completely shut down.”

Devastated, Kendall stopped by Kim’s house to seek guidance on how to handle the backlash.

“Someone calls me with more bad news every five minutes,” she said. “It’s so stressful. What upsets me the most is that Dad brought up the commercial. … She doesn’t actually know what happened. She just like, word-vomits.”

“I just feel really, really bad,” she continued, getting emotional. “I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended. I feel really bad that this was taken such a wrong way. I genuinely feel like s—. I have no idea how I’m going to bounce back from it. I don’t even know what to do.”

Kim did her best to reassure her younger sister.

“This is the first time you’ve had a scandal,” she said. “This is your first real experience with something like this. It’s okay. This is going to be the biggest lesson learned for you.”

“I think the only thing you can really do is be real and honest,” Kim said. “You can’t ignore it, you can’t. I just wish that you could see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and it will be okay if you’re just like, honest and open.”

During a confessional, Kendall broke down into sobs.

“I would never purposely hurt someone, ever,” she said, crying. “I would have never done something like this. You don’t know when you’re in the moment … I felt so f—ing stupid. The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not the intent. That’s what got me the most.”

“I’m always here,” Kim reassured her. “I’ve been through it.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

Via: http://people.com/tv/kim-kardashian-coaches-kendall-jenner-through-pepsi-controversy/

Share

More Celebrity News: