KarJenners Sign $150 Million TV Deal & Extend Keeping Up with the Kardashians Contract: Reports

E! will be Keeping Up with the Kardashians for at least another five seasons.

Reality TV’s most famous family has signed a whopping $150 million joint media deal, which includes an extension of their KUWTK contract, The Blast first reported. According to the outlet, the Kardashians and Jenners will split the monetary figure amongst themselves and will also appear in both promotions and specials related to them.

The KarJenners will star in the E! production for five more seasons and will rake in $30 million per season, which extends into 2019, TMZ reports.

“We recently celebrated the milestone 10th anniversary of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!” an E! spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE Tuesday.

“We have aired 13 wildly successful seasons of the franchise as well as 11 spin-offs, and season 14 is off to a strong start,” the statement continued. “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Kardashians and they remain an important part of the E! family. We look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.”

In the decade since the series first premiered in October 2007, fans of the Kardashians and Jenners have watched every aspect of their lives unfold for the world to see. And looking back, there are a few things they regret sharing. In honor of the reality show’s 10th anniversary, Khloé Kardashian — who is pregnant with her first child — penned a first-person essay for Glamour, reflecting on the highs and lows of their reality TV world.

Of how the show came about, Khloé, 33, admitted that she and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, resisted the idea at first.

“At my mom’s house, we’d always have these big family dinners,” she said. “Ryan Seacrest came to one and was like, ‘You guys are crazy. You need to be on TV.’ My mom and my sister Kim wanted to do the show, but Kourtney and I were really against it.”

“We were like, ‘No — we love our little life. We love what we’re doing,’ ” she continued. “But Ryan said, ‘We need the whole family or nobody at all.’ So my mom kind of sold it to us as a great commercial for our stores. We were like, ‘Ugh, fine.’ I remember we found two girls who worked across the street from us and asked them to run Dash and Smooch for three days while we shot.”

Since then, their lives have evolved beyond recognition.

“We film six days a week, 12 to 18 hours a day, every single day,” Khloé said. “When you compile that much footage into 13 or 14 44-minute episodes, you can find a lot of drama.”

“Not every episode is juicy to us; it’s only juicy to the audience,” she continued, admitting that sister Kim Kardashian West’s October 2016 Paris heist at gunpoint and ex-stepfather Caitlyn Jenner‘s 2015 transition are two major moments she wishes hadn’t been covered on the show.

“Things like Kim’s robbery or Caitlyn’s transition? That’s the kind of stuff we wish we had never filmed,” she said. “We aren’t ever like, ‘Oooh! Let’s do this for season 9.’ ”

“That’s the sad thing,” she added. “We can’t deal with things in a normal period, like normal people. We have to kind of brush ourselves off and move on.”

“This is our life, and these are the things that happen,” she went on. “And it’s funny — when we decide not to shoot things, people feel slighted. But when we film too much, they’re like, ‘Oh, you never should have filmed that.’ It’s a catch-22.”

