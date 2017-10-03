Jimmy Fallon went out of his way to save a woman from a storm in Sagaponack, New York, this weekend. The Tonight Show host was driving near the beach when he spotted Dawn Elyse Warden walking back from the shore as the rain started pouring down. Rather than drive on by, Jimmy stopped his truck and offered to give the woman a ride home, proving he might just be the nicest guy in show business!

The post Jimmy Fallon & His Daughter Rescue Woman STRANDED In A Torrential Storm appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/jimmy-fallon-rescues-woman-stranded-storm/

Share

More Celebrity News: