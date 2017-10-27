Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Has a Real-Life Princess Moment With Charlene of Monaco

Jessica Simpson and her daughter Maxwell rubbed shoulders with royalty when they hit the red carpet in LA on Tuesday. During the Princess Grace Awards Gala Kick Off Event at Paramount Pictures, the mother-daughter duo met up with Princess Charlene of Monaco, whose husband, Prince Albert II, is the son of the late Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III. Not only did the blonde bombshells pose for a few photos together, but the 5-year-old even shared a sweet moment with the princess as she offered her flowers. Charlene then returned the favor by giving Maxwell a warm hug. Aww! See their adorable interaction below.

