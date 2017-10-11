Jenny Mollen Reveals the Bandages are Off with a Belly Selfie a Week After Delivering Son Lazlo

Jenny Mollen continues to document her changing body after welcoming son Lazlo with husband Jason Biggs.

The mother of two, 38, shared a one-week update showing how she is healing on Instagram Tuesday with a mirror selfie. “One week post op. Staples out. Steri strips on,” Mollen captioned the photo that showed white wound closure strips on her C-section scar.

The Live Fast Die Hot author, who delivered second son Lazlo on Oct. 2, previously shared a selfie of her torso wrapped in bandages just four days after her cesarian procedure.

Mollen and Biggs, who announced they were expecting a second child in April, are also parents to 3-year-old son Sid.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

During her pregnancy, Mollen was very candid about the realities of parenting while pregnant — and dealing with placenta previa.

“It actually hasn’t been a big deal so far because I’m so early,” she told PEOPLE in June. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again.”

Over the past six months, Mollen has been extremely open about her changing body, posting a variety of nude mirror selfies and joking, “Can I keep the boobs?” in the caption of one recent before-and-after shot.

“It’s official! I’ve outgrown the mirror,” she wrote on another naked snap, taken in a bathroom at 38-weeks pregnant.

Via: http://people.com/babies/jenny-mollen-reveals-the-bandages-are-off-with-belly-selfie-a-week-afterson-lazlo/

