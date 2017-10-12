Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez Join Forces for Star-Studded Benefit Concert Aiding Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico has a slew of celebrities fighting to save it following Hurricane Maria.

Marc Anthony posted a video on Twitter Wednesday night alongside Vin Diesel and rapper Nicky Jam, announcing that a benefit concert for the devastated island was being planned.

“We here, we’re strategizing, all in the name of bringing you the best show possible,” Anthony says.

In the video, Jam teases a new song collaboration with the Fast and Furious franchise star.

“Vin is very, very shy when it comes about his music,” he says. “I’m the guy who got him into the studio for the first time, and I’m trying to get him out of the studio now.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have also joined forces with Anthony for a multi-city benefit concert and telethon that’ll include stars such as Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Chris Martin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige and more.

The One Voice: Somos Live! performances are scheduled in Miami and Los Angeles and will be broadcast on Univision and Telemundo.

Lopez and Anthony launched a new initiative, Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), a humanitarian alliance with influential figures across different industries to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

The former couple recruited an impressive roster of participants, among them Diesel, Alex Rodriguez, Bruno Mars, Daddy Yankee, Ed Sheeran, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Pitbull and many others.

One Voice: Somos Live! will air Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision and Telemundo, and on NBC at 10 p.m.

