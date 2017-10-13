Jason Aldean will not live in fear, and he doesn’t want his fans to either!

The country star resumed his They Don’t Know Tour in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday evening, 11 days after the Las Vegas shooting.

“I want this not to be something that’s going to be a downer for the rest of the night,” the singer told the audience at the show. “I want to play the show for you guys that the people in Las Vegas came to see and didn’t get a chance to.”

On October 1stJason was performing his closing set at the outdoor country music festival when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on 22,000 concertgoers, injuring more than 500 in attendance and killing at least 58, as he fired rounds of bullets from his hotel room on the crowd.

“They’re gonna try to continue to hold us down … make us live in fear and be scared,” the 40-year-old told his fans, acknowledging the all too many attacks that have taken place at concert venues, night clubs, and movie theaters over the years. “To those people I say: F*ck you, we don’t really care.”

“This country can be really divided – that’s really unfortunate to see,” he continued. “It’s been cool to see all the love and support that’s been going on for the last 10 days. If we could do that on a daily basis the world would be a better place.”

Jason returned to Las Vegas on Sunday, exactly one week after the shooting, with his pregnant wife Brittany to visit with survivors of the shooting.

The country star announced he would be canceling a series of concerts, days after the massacre, out of respect for the victims.

“It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends,” he said in a statement.

The post Jason Aldean Sends Strong Message To Gunmen At First Show Since Vegas Shooting appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/jason-aldean-resusmes-tour-after-las-vegas-massacre/

Share

More Celebrity News: