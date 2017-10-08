Jason Aldean Opens SNL With an Emotional Tom Petty Cover in Honor of Las Vegas Victims
Jason Aldean opens SNL with brief monologue on Las Vegas, launches into cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” pic.twitter.com/R73cFvU22v
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 8, 2017
Saturday Night Live opened on an emotional note this weekend courtesy of a surprise appearance from Jason Aldean. The country star began Gal Gadot and Sam Smith’s episode by memorializing the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, which happened during Aldean’s set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1. “When America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it’s unbreakable,” Aldean said, before launching into a cover of the late Tom Petty‘s “I Won’t Back Down.” Watch his touching performance above.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Jason-Aldean-Covers-Tom-Petty-SNL-44120192