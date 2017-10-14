Inside the Inferno: Terrifying Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Police Save Disabled Woman From the Deadly Calif. Fires

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy shared a harrowing video of himself and other deputies responding to the Tubbs Fire as it ripped through a residential area on Sunday.

Filmed on his body camera and shared by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, the footage provides a terrifying look at what those caught in the multiple wildfires currently burning in Northern California face.

WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

With embers and smoke filling the air and fire appearing like it is in every direction, the officer and his colleagues run door to door trying to evacuate people.

In the darkness, he spots another deputy dragging the woman out from a burning house.

“We have a house on fire, you gotta get her out. You gotta get her out,” a deputy calls out as flames engulf a home in Sonoma County.

“She’s disabled… her husband is right behind you,” a deputy yells. “Sir! You gotta go!”

The deputy coughs consistently throughout the video and swears as the heat becomes unbearable, even in his patrol car.

Toward the end of the video, a line of cars is seen evacuating, with the deputy yelling, “GO! GO! GO! DRIVE!”

“This is a video of one deputy’s rescue efforts the first night of the Tubbs Fire,” the department’s Facebook page read. “While it’s only one deputy’s video, it is representative of all the deputies who helped evacuate people that night. ”

At least 36 people have died in the wildfires that have been burning across Northern California since Sunday, according to CNN. It’s now the deadliest week for wildfires in the state’s history.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in several counties as the fires, which began on Sunday, swept through Northern California and urged Donald Trump to declare an official state of disaster to support local relief efforts.

“In less than 24 hours, more than 18 fires began burning in at least seven counties and have collectively burned more than 80,000 acres,” Brown wrote in a statement.

The fires continued well into Tuesday and Brown said that the flames grew so rapidly that residents had little time to leave their homes and flee to temporary shelters. He added that officials expect the number of deaths, as a result of the fire, to grow.

