‘I Don’t Want to Leave!’ Tiffany Thornton Shares Sweet Honeymoon Photos with New Husband Josiah Capaci

Tiffany Thornton and her husband Josiah Capaci are enjoying quite the honeymoon.

The former Disney Channel star and Capaci, who tied the knot on Oct. 8, are currently in Saint Kitts filling our Instagram feeds with gorgeous photos, including an adorable selfie shared Wednesday and captioned with a heart emoji.

Thortnon, who has faced criticism for her decision to remarry less than two years after the tragic death of her first husband Christopher Carney, previously vowed to block any users posting “rude comments” on her photos.

“A rainbow in the middle of the storm…just like my blessed life in the middle of yalls rude comments,” she recently captioned a photo of a rainbow. “You get blocked by the way. When you’re rude. So I’ll go ahead and say bye now.”

Thornton’s new husband, youth pastor Capaci, also took to Instagram to share a touching anecdote about the late Carney.

“On our first Valentines (same day as her birthday), we went to a restaurant and they under cooked her chicken,” he said. “The manager came out and gave us a 30% off coupon with her initials ‘CC’ on it. We both looked at each other and sorta smiled and said that maybe it was a little smile from Chris Carney. When we arrived here in St. Kitts, we soon saw signs that said ‘St. Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis.’ It was then we realized that St. Kitts is just short for St. Christopher. Again we looked at each other and said it’s just another nod from heaven. I don’t believe in luck, I believe in Grace. I don’t believe in chance, I believe in divine sovereignty. These things have happened often in me and Tif’s time together. It’s humbling to know that God loves us and looks at us and thinks of us often. Living the Dream.”

Thornton, who rose to fame on the Disney Channel original series Sonny with a Chance, wed Capaci in a sweet ceremony that she described as the “best day of my life.” She later defended their union on Instagram, calling their love “the kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not.”

Carney, who was a probation officer and former lead singer of the band The Prom Kinds, died in a car crash in Arkansas on Dec. 4, 2015. He was 35. Carney was in the vehicle with his friend, 37-year-old Ezekiel Blanton, when Blanton swerved and hit a tree, KTHV reported at the time. Blanton also died in the crash.

Thornton said Carney’s parents showed their support for her and Capaci’s nuptials by sitting in the front row.

“There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways,” she said, adding that Capaci “came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him.”

“It wasn’t my choice to fall in love so quickly after Chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy,” she said. “When I say ‘Jo is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me’ that in no way indicates that I didn’t love my first husband with all that I had. How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn’t make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life.”

