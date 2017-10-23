How to Make Your Scarf the Most Interesting Part of Your Outfit

Too often when the temperature drops, we worry about layering our coats and long-sleeved shirts and forget to accessorize. But the Fall and Winter season can be the most exciting to dress for. You can wear hats! You can slip into statement socks with your shoes! You can make your scarf the coolest part of your outfit. That’s exactly what we’re going to show you how to do: be inventive with your neckerchief or furry stole. Out of the 27 styling tricks ahead, we bet you haven’t tried half. So read on to get inspired, then shop some of our favorite scarves available now.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/How-Wear-Scarf-Fall-44125008

