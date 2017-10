This tip for storing lemons is so easy. Accoring to Food.com, if you refrigerate lemons in a bowl of water, they will keep for up to three months! It sounds insane, but I’d be willing to give it a try. And if you want to extend the life of a lemon even futher, freeze the zest and the juice separately.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/How-Keep-Lemons-Fresh-Longer-36324572

