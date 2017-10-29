How Ashley Judd’s Famous Mom, Naomi, Encouraged Her to Bravely Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Ashley Judd is one of more than 60 women to come out with sexual misconduct allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein, and the legendary Hollywood actress spoke for the first time about her brave decision in an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer this week. In the sit-down, Ashley revealed that she prayed about whether or not to come forward with the accusations and also asked her famous mom, Naomi Judd, for advice; the country singer told her to “go get him.”

Ashley went on about her terrifying encounter with Harvey Weinstein in detail, from the layout of the hotel room she was invited up to for a business meeting to the “volley of nos” that he ignored. She also commented on fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s decision to share her own inappropriate encounter with Weinstein. “I’m very sorry for Gwyneth,” Ashley said. “I am delighted that she came forward. I think it’s incredibly powerful she did. At the time, I didn’t know that I knew anything.” Watch the heartbreaking interview above now.

