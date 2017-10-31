Hillary Clinton Jokes About Going as President for Halloween (Womp Womp)

Trick or treat. It’s President Hillary Clinton.

During a book tour stop at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on Monday night, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee was taken a bit off guard when she was asked what costume she was planning to wear for Halloween.

But then a lightbulb went off.

“I think I will maybe come as the president!” the former secretary of state said to laughter from the crowd of nearly 4,000 people.

Clinton, who was in Chicago to promote her memoir about the 2016 campaign, What Happened, didn’t specify whether she planned to dress as herself as president or as President Donald Trump.

She also touched on her election loss to Trump, admitting that “there were times when I was tempted to just pull the covers over my head.”

To cope, Clinton says she read mystery novels and binge-watched HGTV shows — because “those have satisfying ends.”

